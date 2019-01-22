Proto Thema mourns loss of Themos Anastasiadis

The family at Protothema newspaper is in deep grief after the founder and inspiration of the paper passed away on Tuesday night

Themos, apart from being the heart and soul of the paper, was also a friend, a colleague and a brother of us all at Proto Thema.

He faced his impossible battle with cancer filled with courage, bravery and dignity and fought till the end, as he did throughout his life.

He died at hospital. He was 61.

Themos left an indelible mark on Greek journalism with his calmness, humour, insightfulness, companionship and solidarity leaving behind some of the most beautiful moments in media.

Themos will be dearly missed by us all at Proto Thema, but even more so by his beloved family.

Farewell Themos. Your memory will live on.