Pussycat Dolls hit with complaints over racy “Saturday Night Takeaway” performance (video-photos)

While it appeared to go down well with the audience, the saucy display upset some viewers

The Pussycat Dolls’ sizzling performance on Saturday Night Takeaway has sparked almost 70 complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Nicole Scherzinger and co – who recently reunited almost a decade after going their separate ways – took to the stage on Ant and Dec’s popular ITV program for a raunchy rendition of some of their hits.

The risqué performance saw them writhing around in skimpy black outfits, while Ant and Dec jokingly whipped off some of their own clothes to try and help the Dolls cover up, and ran about the stage with huge signs saying “Censored”.

While it appeared to go down well with the audience, the saucy display upset some viewers and Ofcom has now confirmed that it received 68 complaints.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Thanks for having us @antanddec, we had the BEST time!!🔥😽 #SaturdayNightTakeaway Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS (@pussycatdolls) στις 24 Φεβ, 2020 στις 3:05 μμ PST

It isn’t the first time the group has come under fire for a performance.

In December, the singers made their comeback on The X Factor: Celebrity with a steamy routine to an upbeat mix of their hit singles.

Many viewers were appalled by the skimpy costumes and daring dance moves, and Ofcom said it had received more than 400 complaints.

The Pussycat Dolls are comprised of Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberley Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta.

They came to prominence in 2005 with the song Don’t Cha and went on to have success with hit tracks such as Buttons and When I Grow Up before deciding to part company in 2010.

The members have enjoyed solo careers in the meantime and in November 2019 they announced that they were getting back together.

They have unveiled a new single, entitled React, and have a string of shows lined up.

Source: yahoo