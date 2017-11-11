Putin and Trump agree to cooperate to defeat ISIS

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed on a joint statement on Syria on Saturday saying that a political solution was needed instead of military intervention, the Kremlin said.

The announcement, made after the two presidents met several times at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, said they had agreed to work together to defeat Islamic State.

The Kremlin said the statement on Syria was coordinated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson especially for the meeting in Danang.

With Islamic State having suffered losses in Syria and beyond, greater attention is turning to the broader conflict between President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and rebel factions.

The statement confirmed the two leaders’ commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and called on all parties to the Syrian conflict to take an active part in the Geneva political process, it said.

Moscow and Washington agree there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict, according to the text of the joint statement published on the Kremlin’s website.

It said the leaders “had a conversation before the group photo ceremony for the APEC Economic Leaders.”

Television pictures from Danang showed Putin and Trump chatting – apparently amicably – as they walked to the position where the traditional APEC summit photo was being taken at a viewpoint looking over the South China Sea.

Earlier pictures from the meeting show Trump walking up to Putin as he sits at the summit table and patting him on the back. The two lean in to speak to each other and clasp each other briefly as they exchange a few words.

source: standard.co.uk