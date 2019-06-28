Putin blasts open borders, multiculturalism and sexual diversity in FT interview

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his satisfaction over the rise of populist and nationalist governments in Europe, in an interview to Financial Times.

Ahead of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Mr. Putin claimed the “liberal ideas” were obsolete, while dubbed Angela Merkel’s decision to open the borders and let in thousands of refugees from Syria a grave error.

The Russian President said the public had rejected policies of open borders and multiculturism, while he praised US President Donald Trump for his attempts to stem the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs from Mexico.

Mr Putin dismissed the findings of the Mueller report that Russia had tried to interfere in the 2016 US elections, calling it a “mythical interference”.

Echoing nationalist populists such as Mr Salvini and France’s Marine Le Pen, Mr Putin said liberal governments had not acted to reassure citizens. Instead, they had pursued a mindless multiculturalism embracing, among other things, sexual diversity.

“I am not trying to insult anyone because we have been condemned for our alleged homophobia. But we have no problem with LGBT persons. God forbid, let them live as they wish,” he said. “But some things do appear excessive to us. They claim now that children can play five or six gender roles.” “Let everyone be happy, we have no problem with that,” he added. “But this must not be allowed to overshadow the culture, traditions and traditional family values of millions of people making up the core population.”