Putin, Macron and Prince Charles to attend grande military parade on March 25th for 200-year anniversary of Greek revolution

Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, and Prince Charles of England will be among the dignitaries attending the March 25th military parade for the 200th-anniversary celebrations of the Greek uprising against the Ottoman Turks in 1821.

The military parade, which has been modified due to the pandemic measures, is expected to be of great magnificence and grandeur, similar to recent celebrations global celebrations like military parades for marking the Fall of the Bastille, but also the 100th anniversary of the US entry into World War I.

According to sources, the most prominent event will be a large military parade on March 25, which is scheduled to take as per normal (it was postponed last year due to a pandemic).

This year’s anniversary of the Greek 1821 revolution had already garnered global interest, as, among others, leaders and personalities with reference to the Philo-Hellenic movement, but also long-standing ties with Greece, such as the French President, the Russian President, but also Prince Charles of England were invited to attend. The aforementioned have already received invitations from the Greek Prime Minister, as revealed by Mr. Mitsotakis in his private meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov last October, in Athens.

The choice of the invitation of the leaders of France, Russia and England is based on the contribution of the three forces to the victorious outcome of the Greek struggle at the Battle of Navarino 1827, which marked the end of the Ottoman expansion to the West.