Putin thanks Trump for information that helped prevent acts of terrorism in Russia in phone call

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have talked on the phone, with the Russian president thanking his US counterpart for sharing intelligence that allowed terrorist attacks to be prevented in Russia, the Kremlin said.

The Federal Security Service later confirmed that the information provided by their US counterparts led to the arrest of two Russian citizens who planned terrorist attacks at public places in St. Petersburg during New Year’s celebrations.

The Kremlin statement didn’t give more details besides mentioning that a “range of issues of mutual interest” was discussed during the conversation initiated by Moscow and that the two leaders agreed to maintain bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

