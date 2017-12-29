Putin wishes Americans a Happy New Year in “Black Mirror” TV show trailer (video)

New episodes of Charlie Brooker’s dystopian show arrive on Netflix today (December 29)

Season four of Black Mirror launched on Netflix earlier today (December 29), and Charlie Brooker’s show marked the occasion with an ironic and pretty ominous ‘Happy New Year’ message.

The video mixes clips from the dystopian black comedy series with real-life footage of public figures like Theresa May, Vladimir Putin and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

“2017 was a wonderful year,” a voiceover intones. “so connected, so progressive – there’s only one to say goodbye to 2017….” Watch the video below.

source: nme.com