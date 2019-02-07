Putin’s Witches: They cast spells for the country to be powerful (video)

“He who comes to us to do us harm, that leaves us with it, hurting us or saying bad things for us may he be cursed eternally and infinitely”

They wear black cloaks and unite their magical powers for Vladimir Putin to be strong.

They gather and cast spells to strengthen Russia and its strong man.

“He who hears but hear not, he who sees but sees not, he who was and will be, will not forget my words: Raise Russia’s great power and lead Vladimir Putin verily and correctly through my speech”, says one of their spells.

According to the American magazine “Newsweek”, the witches who make spells for the Russian president to be strong have a name. They are the “Empire of the Greatest Witches”, which joined their magic powers last Tuesday, in a mansion in Moscow. And that because they decided that Putin needed help from those who firmly believe in him.

The chief of the meeting, Aliona Polyn, did not hesitate to make statements to Russian media saying that the ceremony lasted about 20 minutes.

Witches have not only cast their spells to boost Putin, but they have also cursed their opponents.

“He who comes to us to do us harm, that leaves us with it, hurting us or saying bad things for us may he be cursed eternally and infinitely. Cursed may our enemies be! Cursed! ”