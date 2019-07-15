Python casually eats a crocodile whole and proves nature is brutal (photos)

Olive pythons are native to Australia and have been known to grow as long as 19 feet (6 meters) in some cases

You’ve probably seen pictures of animals eating other animals before.

But we’d wager you don’t often come across a python tucking in to a fully grown freshwater crocodile in one sitting.

Photos published on the GG Wildlife Rescue Facebook page back in May reveal what happens when an olive python gets hungry and croc is on the menu.

Amazingly, these pythons have been known to eat things like deer and porcupines as well.

These photos were taken near Mount Isa in Queensland over in Oz by kayaker Martin Muller.

Apparently, it’s fairly common to see olive pythons go up against freshwater crocs.

In 2014, one of them spent five hours stretching its jaw around the immobilized crocodile.

