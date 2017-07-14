Rains and storms on weekend, according to EMY bulletin

The Greek Meteorological Services (EMY) issued an extreme weather warning forecasting a sudden deterioration starting on Saturday evening. The bulletin warns of heavy rains, storms, strong winds with some topical hail. The regions of Macedonia, Epirus, central Greece, the Ionian islands, and gradually Thessaly and the western Peloponnese will be affected by Sunday, July 16, while the phenomena will spread to other areas of Greece, including Thrace, the Aegean islands, eastern Macedonia in the early hours of Monday, July 17.