Rare footage from Crete at the turn of the 21st century! (video)

Rare video footage from Crete at the dawn of the 20th century has come to light. The archival pictures are from 1910 and contain cinematic footage, probably shot by French at a time when Crete was not yet officially part of the Greek state. They show unique animated motion images from Chania, Heraklion and other inland areas, while they also capture everyday life and celebrations such as the Epiphany in front of the Venetian harbour of Kule. The video was uploaded on Vimeo by Georgios Papadosifos.