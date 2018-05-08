Real Madrid “eyeing” Roma’s defender Kostas Manolas

Roma’s Greek International footballer Kostas Manolas is one of the names being examined by Real Madrid, as his value took rose immensely after his goal against arch-rivals Barcelone that knocked out the Catalans in the Champions League quarterfinals. Manolas’s manager Giannis Evangelopoulos proposed him to the Spanish giants, but reports in Spanish media say the Champions League finalists are in the market for something different at this stage. According to Spanish publication “Marca”, Roma is trying to sell Manolas, but Real Madrid will only consider the player if nothing better comes along.