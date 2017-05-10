Real Madrid to meet Juve in classic Champions League final showdown (photos-videos)

May, 10 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Real advance with 4-2 aggregate against Atletico Madrid

Related

Real Madrid have clinched a spot in the 2016-17 Champions League final after knocking out local rivals Aletico (4-2 agg.). Real, who have lifted the coveted trophy 11 times and were runners up three more times, will face 2-time winners Juventus from Italy at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 3. In a wild first 15 minutes, Atletico Madrid scored two goals (Niguez 12’, Griezmann 16’) in their second leg home match against local rivals Real Madrid, cutting the 3-goal deficit of the first match (3-0) to only 1 goal. But Real thwarted Atletico’s comeback after Isco scored a 42-minute goal, set up by an incredible run on the line by French forward Benzema, who dazzled three defenders. The first leg match had ended in a 3-0 victory for Real.

ch2

ch3

ch4

ch5

 

Tags With: