Real Madrid to meet Juve in classic Champions League final showdown (photos-videos)

Real Madrid have clinched a spot in the 2016-17 Champions League final after knocking out local rivals Aletico (4-2 agg.). Real, who have lifted the coveted trophy 11 times and were runners up three more times, will face 2-time winners Juventus from Italy at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on June 3. In a wild first 15 minutes, Atletico Madrid scored two goals (Niguez 12’, Griezmann 16’) in their second leg home match against local rivals Real Madrid, cutting the 3-goal deficit of the first match (3-0) to only 1 goal. But Real thwarted Atletico’s comeback after Isco scored a 42-minute goal, set up by an incredible run on the line by French forward Benzema, who dazzled three defenders. The first leg match had ended in a 3-0 victory for Real.