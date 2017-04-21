Champions League semis: Real Madrid vs. Atletico- Juventus vs. Monaco

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have been drawn to meet on the semi-finals of the Champions League, with Monaco and Juventus to compete in the other semi-final. The Madrid derby is a repeat of two of the last three finals, both won by Real in dramatic circumstances: they prevailed on penalties in 2016, while Atletico were moments away from winning the 2014 edition, before Real came back to claim the trophy in extra-time.

Monaco and Juve have faced each other at this stage of the competition before, in 1998. Monaco won the first leg 3-2, with Thierry Henry scoring one of the goals for the French side, but Juve came back to win the second leg 4-1, thanks to an Alessandro del Piero hat-trick, thus securing their passage to the final 6-4 on aggregate.