Remos-Ramazzotti show to kick off tonight in Mykonos (video)

The clock is counting down for the meeting on stage at Mykonos of two popular artists, Greek singer Antonis Remos and Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti. Tens of yachts and luxury boats hosting VIPs and celebrities have moored off the cosmopolitan beach of Psarrou, waiting for the highly anticipated show to kick off in a few hours. Stage lights have been set up around the area providing a unique atmosphere for the event. The final rehearsal took place on Wednesday and Antonis Remos and his crew sounded ready for tonight’s event. Mykonos Live TV was there.