Renowned Orthodox priest and professor Georgios Metallinos dies at 79

He took part in numerous interfaith dialogues with other Christian denominations

Father Georgios Metallinos, a renowned Greek Orthodox priest and scholar passed away at the age of 79, Thursday, December 19th.

Father Metallinos was a Professor of Theology and author of dozens of theological books. He was born in Corfu in 1940 where he completed his studies (1958).

From 1964 to 1967 he studied classical literature at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens where he received his Theology and Philology degrees.

After completing his military service, he was appointed a Scientific Assistant at the Department of Patristic Studies and in 1969 went on to do his post-graduate studies in then West Germany (at the universities of Bonn and Cologne), where he remained until 1975. During the same period, he conducted archival research and further studies in the UK.

Since 1984 he had been a professor at the Theological School of the University of Athens teaching “History of the Spiritual Life in the Post-Byzantine Period”, “History and Theology of Worship” and “Byzantine History”.

He served as Dean of the School of Theology from 2004 to 2007 when he retired as Emeritus Professor of the School.

He developed his pastoral activity at the University of Agios Antipas Church in the Dental School.

In 2015 he was awarded the Macedonian Prize for his lifetime work.