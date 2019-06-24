Report raises questions about whether Rep. Omar married brother?

New investigative documents released by a state agency have given fresh life to lingering questions about the marital history of Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar and whether she once married a man — possibly her own brother — to skirt immigration laws, says a Star Tribune report.

The questions surfaced again this month in a state probe of campaign finance violations, according to the Minnesota newspaper, which added that its extensive search of records in the wake of the campaign finance board’s finding could neither conclusively confirm nor rebut the allegation that the man is Omar’s sibling. The freshman congresswoman has denied the allegations in the past, and her spokesman said in a statement that such questions about her personal life are illegitimate.

