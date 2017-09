The main attraction of the village of Monolithos is the medieval castle, which stands among the pines on the great outcrop of an

The main attraction of the village of Monolithos is the medieval castle, which stands among the pines on the great outcrop of an isolated rock which gave its name to Monolithos (lonely rock). Within the castle walls stands the church of Agios Panteleimon. Bellow the castle you will find an attractive stone building housing a small café. The road leads on to Fourni, the beach at Monolithos, ideal for those who like pebbles, waves and a peaceful setting.