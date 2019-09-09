Right-wing FYROM nationalists burn Greek flag in Melbourne (photos)

Extreme right North Macedonia nationalists in Australia protested their opposition to the Prespes Agreement between FYROM and Greece by burning the flags of Greece, Bulgaria and Albania, as well as effigies of the North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

A group of 50 nationalists, holding flags with the Vergina Sun on them, gathered outside the building that houses the Skopje Consulate, shouting slogans against Zaev, the Greek and Bulgarian governments and then lit the flags.

Wearing hoods on their faces, the perpetrators photographed their actions which they posted on social media, prompting a variety of reactions and comments.