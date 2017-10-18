Rihanna to have a street named after her

Officials in Barbados are changing the name of Westbury New Road, where Rihanna grew up, to Rihanna Drive in honour of the singer.

The Ministry of Tourism announced in a statement: “The Government of Barbados will on Independence Day, Thursday 30th November, 2017 officially change the name of Westbury New Road located in St. Michael to Rihanna Drive in honour of Barbadian superstar Ms Robyn Rihanna Fenty who grew up in Westbury New Road.”

On 30 November, the Work singer will join Prime Minister Freundel Stuart for a two-hour ceremony that will include the unveiling of Rihanna Drive in St Michael.