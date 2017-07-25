Rihanna’s bust nearly “busts out” of low-cut red dress! (photos)

All eyes were on Rihanna at her latest premiere in London, where the singer wore a scarlet red gown … with a plunging neckline.

The Wild Thoughts singer stunned at the European premiere of her new movie Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in London, wearing the jaw-dropping red dress.

The floor-length dress by Giambattista Valli featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and long train, from the Italian designer’s autumn/winter ‘17 couture collection.

Even Rihanna made reference to her revealing neckline, writing “eyes up here” on a photo caption on Instagram.

Rihanna stars in the Luc Besson-directed sci-fi movie, alongside British supermodel Cara Delevingne, who also walked the blue carpet.

source: news.com.au