Roads and streets blocked off due to Macron visit in Athens

Athens will be under tight security control in the wake of French President Emmanuel Macron’s arrival at the Greek capital, Thursday. Greek police have made blocked streets and roads in the centre of Athens and surrounding routes during his stay in the Greek capital. Traffic measures have already taken effect and will last until 3pm. More specifically, Vasilissis Sofias Avenue from Konstantinou till Amalias and the roads around the Presidential Palace will be off limits for drivers. Rizari street, Vassilisis Olgas, Amalias Avenue, Filellinon and Stadiou avenue and Amerikis streets till Syntagma Square will also be closed. From 11am till 2pm the blocking off of Alimou Avenue, as well as Katechaki and Mesogion Avenue -from Kanellopoulou till Fidippidou-, Konstantinou, Michalakopoulou and Kifisias Avenue -from Vassilisis sofias till Katechaki.