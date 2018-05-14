Robbers blew up two ATM machines in Athens

In two separate incidents, robbers blew up ATM machines in the early hours of Monday in the wider Athens area. In particular, the perpetrators attacked an ATM machine at a bank at the main square in Ymittos, Athens a little before 4 am on Monday and managed to flee with the money, while in the other incident, which occurred earlier on Monday morning, the suspects blew up an ATM machine at Pallini in east Attica but were unable to access the cash deposits. According to police, who are conducting investigations both attacks were most likely carried out by channeling gas through a pipeline.