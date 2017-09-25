Romario’s daughter has intimate video uploaded after phone is stolen (HOT VIDEO)

Moniquinha recorded the video some time ago for her boyfriend, but never deleted it

Moniquinha, the daughter of ex-footballer Romario, had her phone stolen a few days ago and the thieves have uploaded an intimate video.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the daughter of the Brazilian star has seen how the thieves have leaked the intimate video onto social networking sites.

In the images, Moniquinha, 26 years old, appears in a sexual pose close to a swimming pool, and in anaother image, close to a bed.

Some of the media say Moniquinha recorded the video some time ago for her boyfriend, but never deleted it.

It seems that at first, the thieves shared the video shrough WhatsApp, and later they uploaded it to Youtube where the video now has thousands of views.