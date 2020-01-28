Ronaldo is the first person to reach 200 million followers on Instagram (video)

Cristiano Ronaldo is the king of breaking records on the pitch – and he has now broken one off of it by becoming the first person to reach 200 million followers on social media platform Instagram.
Ronaldo has made his name as one of the greatest players to ever grace the game, building his global fanbase thanks to spells in Portugal, England, Spain and now Italy.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Wow 200 million!!! Thank you to each and every one of you for sharing this journey with me every day!!👏🏽❤