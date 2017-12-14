Rouvikonas group attacks Saudi Arabia Embassy in Athens (video)

Members of the anti-establishment group “Rouvikonas” attacked the Saudi Arabian Embassy in the area of Paleo Psychiko in Athens on Thursday morning. The group uploaded a video of the attack on social media showing them trashing the guard post outside the Embassy and throwing objects inside the yard. The anarchist group posted an article on athens.indymedia website blasting the Saud royal family, the laws of the country and the bombings in Yemen. The group also makes reference to the sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia by the Greek government accusing SYRIZA of making a “national profit” and hypocrisy for voting for an embargo on arms sales to the country.