Rubicon anarchist group threatens to attack the houses of all ambassadors in Athens!

“If repressive measures are taken against us, we will pick up the glove”

“If repressive measures are taken against us, either because they will impose heavy penalties on us or because they will attack our structures, we will pick up the glove. This will automatically trigger the first round of interventions in all the ambassadors’ residences in Athens”, writes anarchist leader George Kalaitzidis on his Facebook profile.

In fact, through his personal profile, Kalidzidis publishes the addresses of 85 embassies and ambassadors in Athens, targeting them directly.