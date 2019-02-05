Rubikon storms & occupies the Greek-Turkish Chamber of Commerce

The anarchist group Rubicon with a sudden move on Wednesday morning, stormed and occupied for about an hour the Greek-Turkish Chamber of Commerce, along with a group of Kurds protesters.

According to a post on an anarchist website, the occupation is a sign of solidarity with the Kurdish hunger strikers who demand the end of the solitary confinement of the PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan who is being held in a Turkish jail.

As reported by the police, 20 people, 10 members of the Rubicon and 10 Kurds have been detained by the police..