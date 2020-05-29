Russian Su-27 & 30 fighters intercept US bombers over Black Sea

Published: May 29, 2020

The Russian Defence Ministry issued a relevant report on the incident

Russian fighter jets intercepted two US bombers over the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea on Friday, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

The Su-27 and Su-30 fighter jets followed the US bombers from a safe distance and, according to the ministry, complying with international rules forced the B-1B to change direction.

Ten days ago, NATO planes rushed into Romanian airspace on May 19 to intercept two Russian Tu-22 bombers approaching Romania.

The interceptions of Russian planes near NATO airstrikes occurred 300 times in 2019, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty reported earlier, citing an anonymous North Atlantic Alliance official.

The Tass news agency reported in early May that Russia had begun assembling the prototype of a new bomber with stealth technology (invisible to radar).

