Russian Su-27 & 30 fighters intercept US bombers over Black Sea

Russian fighter jets intercepted two US bombers over the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea on Friday, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
The Su-27 and Su-30 fighter jets followed the US bombers from a safe distance and, according to the ministry, complying with international rules forced the B-1B to change direction.
Ten days ago, NATO planes rushed into Romanian airspace on May 19 to intercept two Russian Tu-22 bombers approaching Romania.
The interceptions of Russian planes near NATO airstrikes occurred 300 times in 2019, Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty reported earlier, citing an anonymous North Atlantic Alliance official.
The Tass news agency reported in early May that Russia had begun assembling the prototype of a new bomber with stealth technology (invisible to radar).
