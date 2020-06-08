Russian aircraft with another batch of S-400 missile components arrives in Turkey

The eighth Russian aircraft with another batch of components for S-400 missile systems has arrived in Ankara, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence reported on Monday.

“The deliveries of S-400 air defence systems continue. The eighth plane has landed at Murted Air Base [in the Ankara province],” the ministry said in a statement.

Deliveries of Russia’s S-400 missile systems to Turkey began on July 12. According to the Turkish Ministry of National Defence, on that day three cargo planes delivered several truck tractors and a transport and load vehicle for S-400 systems to Murted Air Base. Another Russian plane arrived next day. On Sunday, Turkey confirmed the arrival of the seventh plane.

On July 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the S-400 deal with Russia as a major agreement in Turkey’s modern history. He noted that the supplies of Russia’s air defence systems could be completed by April 2020.

