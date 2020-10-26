Russian airstrike kills Turkish-backed Syrian extremists (video)

There were at least 34 casualties

At least 34 Turkish-backed Syrian rebel fighters were killed today in Russian airstrikes on a training camp in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Russia is providing military assistance to the government of Bashar al-Assad in the war in Syria.

According to Rami Abdel Rahman, director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the death toll could rise as dozens of people were injured in the attacks, which targeted the camp of Faylaq al-Sham, a faction auxiliary group of extremists backed by Ankara in the Syrian conflict.