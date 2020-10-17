Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Athens on October 26

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to visit Athens on October 26. The visit comes at a time when Turkey is escalating its provocations against Greece in the southeastern Mediterranean and is seen as a gesture of goodwill following the recent statement from the Russian Embassy in Athens that Moscow recognised the legal right of Greece under international law to extend its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles.

As pundits estimate, the timing of Lavrov’s visit is not coincidental, in light of the rising tensions in the area, adding that it is not at all unrelated to what is happening in the wider region.

Moscow appears to be effectively linking diplomatic relations with Ankara with her ties with Athens, albeit unofficially. The announcement on Greek territorial waters and Lavrov’s visit are part of the close framework of bilateral relations, but at the same time it is an indirect but clear message to Tayyip Erdogan.