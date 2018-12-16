Russian Foreign Ministry: BBC is engaging in fake news

The Russian top diplomat made the statements after BBC reported that probes were taking place regarding Russian involvement in yellow vests protests

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged the UK public to assess the activities of the BBC broadcaster, which is seeking at any cost to find any proof of Moscow’s alleged role in the “yellow vests” protests in France and is effectively engaged in producing fake news.

“I have a question for these British media regulators and the public: how do they assess such a compilation of facts that the employees of their TV and radio broadcasters are engaged in?” the foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on Sunday.

Zakharova also emphasized the cynicism of journalists working for BBC, a company which “has always been advocating for an unbiased and independent approach, and professionalism as its credo.”

Finally, the diplomat said that Russia intended to raise the issue of these fakes at the relevant international agencies and to send a letter to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Earlier, BBC Russia correspondent Olga Ivshina admitted that the broadcaster was in the search of any proof of Moscow’s alleged masterminding the ongoing French rallies, and demanded that its journalists seek any leads that would point to Russia. Ivshina said about this in correspondence with a Russian media outlet’s correspondent, who covers the rallies from the French capital, in a bid to find out whether Moscow had anything to do with the events.

