Russian President Putin congratulates Greek President Sakellaropoulou on her election

He pointed out the traditional ties of friendship between the two nations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of congratulations to Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the top judge elected as Greece’s new president.

“Dear Ms. Sakellaropoulou

Please accept my congratulations on your election to the office of President.

Russian-Greek relations are based on longstanding traditions of friendship, cultural and spiritual affinity.

I look forward to your work as Head of State contributing to the development of constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries.

I sincerely wish you every success, as well as good health and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Vladimir Putin”