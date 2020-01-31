Russian President Putin congratulates Greek President Sakellaropoulou on her election

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a letter of congratulations to Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the top judge elected as Greece’s new president.
“Dear Ms. Sakellaropoulou
Please accept my congratulations on your election to the office of President.
Russian-Greek relations are based on longstanding traditions of friendship, cultural and spiritual affinity.
I look forward to your work as Head of State contributing to the development of constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries.
I sincerely wish you every success, as well as good health and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Vladimir Putin”