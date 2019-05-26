Russian Tour Operators (ATOR) increase flights to Greece

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) released its scheduled flights to Greece for the season is on its website on Tuesday.

The flight schedules of most travel agencies to our country started in early May and will last until the end of October. Crete has the lion’s share of flights. In fact, this year, Coral Travel will start flying to Chania for the first time.

Mouzenidis Travel has added Athens to its flight schedule from Krasnodar. Intourist, due to its strategic partnership with Mouzenidis Travel, has significantly increased the flight schedule in Greece this season. In addition to the main departure cities – Moscow and St. Petersburg, flights will also be made from the following destinations: Ekaterinburg, Samara, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Mineralnye Vody, Volgograd, Rostov on Don. Intourist will also have flights to Kalamata this year

PEGAS Touristik has flights from 14 Russian regions to Crete and from Moscow to Rhodes, Coral Travel and Biblio-Globus have flights to Kos and Zakynthos.

TUI Russia, Intourist and Mouzenidis Travel will connect via Athens to Mykonos and Santorini, ICS Travel Group this year makes excursions to Euboea through Athens, while ANEX Tour added to Greece flights from Ekaterinburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod , Perm, Samara and Ufa.