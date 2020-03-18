Ryanair suspends 80% flights due to coronavirus

The Irish air carrier said it would repatriate people who wanted to return to their countries

Ryanair airline announced Wednesday the suspension of almost all its flights from March 24 due to traffic restrictions in Europe affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish air carrier explained in a statement that it would only have a very small number of connecting flights between Britain and Ireland starting next Tuesday.

The group reached the decision after previously having been forced to cancel numerous flights which resulted in its flight schedules being unpredictable due to restrictive measures taken by several countries that accompanied travel bans.

In its statement, Ryanair added said that by March 24 its flight programme would be reduced by more than 80%, but that its planes are ready to fly to repatriate European citizens to their countries if necessary.

