Sailing coach accused of raping an 11-year-old girl appears before prosecutor’s office (photos)

The 38-year-old sailing coach, who was accused of having sexual relations in the past with an 11-year-old girl appeared before the Athens Prosecutor’s office on Monday. Leaving the investigator’s office, he told reporters to be “patient”, as the truth, as he claimed the truth, “will shine”.

According to sources, he was provided with a deadline to prepare his defence case. Police escorted him under draconian security measures inside the police van, with which he will be transported to the Hellenic Police Attica Headquarters (GADA).

The 38-year-old arrived at the courts in a police van in the morning and was later taken into temporary custody until the procedure of his warrant starts. Asked by reporters if he had anything to say, he replied: “Tell Spyros to look for his mother, his wife and his daughter, to look for what is happening in his house.”

The accused was arrested following an arrest warrant issued by the Prosecutor’s Office.

The coach was prosecuted for serious felony charges related to: continuous rape and statutory rape and abuse in indecent acts, which were recited after prosecutor Nikos Stefanatos received testimonies from his parents in complete secrecy.

The case was reported to Mr. Stefanatos by Sofia Bekatorou who testified, as the first witness, in the context of the investigation that started with the starting point of what the Olympic sailing medalist claimed about her alleged rape by an official of the Sailing Federation in 1998. Ms. Bekatorou gave the details of the case to Mr. Stefanatos, after consultation with the now 20-year-old athlete.

The 38-year-old claims that he had a relationship with the young athlete, not while she was 11 years old but older. He denies any accusations of rape, claiming that not only was there consent from the victim but also the approval of the girl’s mother, who urged him to marry her daughter.