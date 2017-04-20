Samaria Gorge reopens on Thursday after maintenance work on trail (PHOTOS)

The northern side at the area of Xyloskalo is expected to open on May 1

The National Park of the Samaria Gorge in western Crete is opening its doors to visitors on Thursday after municipal crews fixed damages and cleared stones that fell in the trail during winter.

The entrance to the gorge is located at Aghia Roumeli, at the southern side of the park. The northern side at the area of Xyloskalo is expected to open on May 1, when visitors will be able to walk the full length of the trail.

The Chania Forests directorate said it maintains the right to redirect the visitors’ trekking path or briefly close the park if weather conditions worsen making trekking dangerous for visitors.

The Samaria Gorge is 16 km long, starting at an altitude of 1,250 m at the northern entrance, and ending at the shores of the Libyan Sea in Agia Roumeli. It was declared a National Park in 1962 and attracts thousands of trekkers throughout the year.

