“Santa Claus” dies as he hands out gifts before 2021 in Lamia

The community of Lamia was plunged into mourning after the sudden death of the “Santa Claus” of the city. Nikos Spanos, 48, suffered a heart attack twenty minutes before the new year.

According to LamiaReport.gr, as he did every year, he put on his red Santa costume and started handing out gifts to his relatives. But his heart “failed” him minuted before the arrival of 2021.

Nikos Spanos started his involvement in local community cultural life in 1993, while he also provided his services to the Municipality of Lamia for more than 20 years, including hosting the city carnival a few times. He had two children aged 19 and 15.