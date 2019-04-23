Santorini Hotel in best 5 Luxury globally, according to Booking.com

Andronis Luxury Suites in Santorini is included among the 5 most luxurious accommodations globally in the high-end category, according to a survey carried out by travel booking platform Booking.com.

Located in the Caldera, Andronis Luxury Suites mainly appeals to couples on their honeymoon month with a stunning view of the Aegean Sea.

The romantic atmosphere overflows when the incredible sunset arrives, as the orange colours blend perfectly with the white and blue of the architectural structure and the infinity pool.

Suites have their own swimming pool and organic breakfasts are served. The other choices of luxury accommodation, according to Booking.com, are:

1. The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Maldives

2. Hôtel Plaza Athénée – Dorchester Collection, France

3. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, USA

4. Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, United Kingdom