Saudi Arabia claims initial findings of attacks point to Iranian weapons

The Saudi-led military coalition against Yemen’s Houthi militia has announced that ‘preliminary findings’ have shown that Saturday’s attack on Saudi Aramco facilities used Iranian-made weapons which did not originate in Yemen.

Speaking at a press conference in Riyadh on Monday, coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki said the investigation was still ongoing, and that investigators were presently looking to figure out “from where” the missiles used in the strikes “were fired.”

According to the officer, the drones were not launched from Yemen, as claimed by the Houthis.

“The investigation is continuing and all indications are that weapons used in both attacks came from Iran,” al-Maliki said.

Al-Maliki promised that the military would present the results of its investigation to the media when it was completed.

The Houthis, a rag-tag Yemeni militia against which Saudi Arabia and a coalition of mostly Gulf states has been waging war since 2015, claimed responsibility for the Saturday attacks, saying they used ten drones to strike the facilities following careful preparations, and warning that they would make further surprise attacks until Riyadh ended its “aggression and blockade of Yemen.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard have reportedly seized an oil tanker en route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for allegedly smuggling 250,000 litres of diesel fuel, the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reported on Monday.

“It was detained near Iran’s Greater Tunb island in the Persian Gulf…the crew have been handed over to legal authorities in the southern Hormozgan province,” ISNA wrote.

The number of nationalities of the crew members has not been disclosed.

The purported seizure comes just two days after several Saudi oil facilities were hit by drone strikes.

