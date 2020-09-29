Save a tree by watching porn – ‘Get Wood, Give Wood’ campaign (video-photos)

The campaign urges people to plant a tree every time you send a vibration to a performer’s sex toy

As part of its ‘Get Wood, Give Wood’ campaign, cam site ImLive will plant a tree every time you send a vibration to a performer’s sex toy

Do you love wanking and saving the planet, but can never find time for both? Boy, do I have some news for you. As part of its newly-launched ‘Get Wood, Give Wood’ campaign, cam site ImLive is pledging to donate funds to plant a tree every time a visitor sends a vibration to a performer’s sex toy.

Those looking to send out – as ImLive says – “tree-mendous vibes” can purchase special vibrations that will be sent directly to the toy currently being used by their cam host. In return, ImLive will plant a tree through Tree-Nation, One Tree Planted, and the Arbor Day Foundation.

In a press release, Adrian Stoneman, ImLive’s vice president for business, said: “ImLive as an organisation has always been a big proponent of protecting the environment and we couldn’t be happier to let the world know we’re tree huggers by planting some all over the world.”

ImLive added: “The simple act of planting a tree goes a long way towards aiding the environment. Trees purify the air and water while also providing shelter for various forms of life, cool the climate, and improve soil.”

source dazeddigital.com

image-video credit imlivenet Instagram