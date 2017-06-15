Schauble: We had a solution, but Greeks wanted 3 weeks for public opinion

“We had reached solution on the Greek issue, but the Greeks asked for a three-week period for the public opinion,” said German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble, just before the start of the crucial Eurogroup in Luxembourg, effectively exposing the Greek government’s attempts to spin the its stance on the talks with its creditors. Mr. Schauble appeared optimistic that a deal would be struck at the EuroGroup meeting, while he underlined that a way to overcome the IMF’s reservations of continuing to participate in the bailout program had been found. He added that any talks on the Greek dent would be left for after the end of the current program after 2018.