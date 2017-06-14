Schauble aide says any debt relief measures on Greece to be discussed after 2018

Jun, 14 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Greece and Germany at loggerheads over debt relief

The German spokesperson for budget policy of the Finance Ministry, Jurg Weibgerber said that any measures related to a debt relief for Greece would be considered after the completion of the current bailout program which ends in 2018. As Reuters news agency reports, during the regular press briefing the representative stressed that the German government changed its stance on the matter, making it clear that any debt relief measures for Greece would be discussed after the end the current program.

