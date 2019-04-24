Scientists might know where the idea of the Loch Ness Monster really came from

Previous to 1800, the number of mysterious animals described as having ‘long necks’ was just 10% – whereas by the 1930s, it was 50%

Is there really a prehistoric – or even extraterrestrial – monster which has been trapped for centuries in the icy waters of Scotland’s Loch Ness?

Scientific studies have never found a monster – but now scientists think they may now know why the idea took hold in the first place.

In 1933, when George Spicer saw the monster, dinosaurs had been put on display in British museums – including long-necked marine reptiles.

