Second threatening letter to Minister Kotzias says “military will raid Parliament”

A second threatening letter sent to the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Kotzias and communicated to four other Greek Ministers was revealed by Minister of Citizen Protection, Nikos Toskas during an interview to public broadcaster ERT, Friday. The letter was written with a typewriter and used foul language against the political system and ended with the “the military will enter Parliament”.

A number of letters have been sent to PMs and Ministers of the Greek government over the past few days in relation to its stance on the Macedonian issue and leading up to Sunday’s rally at Syntagma Square. Greek police classify yesterday’s 1st threat against Mr Kotzias, where the senders wrote “we have three bullets for you” as the most serious one and have launched an investigation into the incident.

In his interview to Ant1 TV, the Minister for Citizen Protection described the letter as “unacceptable” and called on the rest of the political forces to condemn such actions.