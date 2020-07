The “independent” area had a high murder rate

Seattle police on Wednesday dismantled the self-styled Capitol Hill Organized Protest area, ending a three-week standoff between officers and protesters who had declared it a police-free zone.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan issued an executive order early Wednesday morning for protesters to vacate the zone, known as CHOP.

Watch as Fox’s Tucker Carlson breaks down the news in his familiar caustic and ironic tone.

video credit: KING 5 YouTube channel and Fox News YouTube channel