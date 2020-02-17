Sensual Naomi Campbell proves time in an illusion (photo)

Jennifer Lopez recently posted a sexy selfie sending the online community wild, while proving age is just a number when you have the genes. Not to be outdone, supermodel Naomi Campbell, 49, confirmed that beauty is timeless by sharing a hot photo with her millions of Instagram followers.

The famous 90s top model showed her fans how she spends her free time on Sunday and didn’t hesitate to pose topless in bed with a star emoji covering her left nipple.

The “black gazelle” ‘is lying on her bed naked, revealing to us her left breast, while the other is covered by her long hair. Her post, as expected received tens of thousands of likes in a matter of short time.