Serbian Patriarch dies of Covid-19

The Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Irinej, who had been hospitalised with a coronavirus in a Belgrade hospital since last Wednesday, has died. He was 90.

The Serbian patriarch was hospitalised for several days at the Karaburma Military Hospital, but on Thursday his health deteriorated.

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church two Sundays ago had officiated at the funeral procession of the Metropolitan of Montenegro and Parathalasia Amfilohi, who died of complications of the coronavirus.

