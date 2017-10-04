Serena Williams gives a Greek name to her daughter

The perfect choice if she wants to pursue a career in athletics…

A few months ago, the famous tennis player, Serena Williams, gave birth to her first child; a healthy baby girl. Both, Serena and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are so happy with the arrival of the new member of their family.

The couple experiences their happiest moments. Their little girl, as they had informed us then, through social media will be named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Junior.

Their little girl, eventually, will get the Greek name, Alexia Olympia. The name Olympia has a Greek origin (obviously) and means “Of Mount Olympus,” (Ολυμπία or Ολύμπια, depending on the intonation) which is home of the Greek gods and goddesses. Olympia, Greece was also where the ancient Olympic Games took place. Nameberry.com also points out that “this name has an athletic, goddess-like aura,” which sounds like the perfect description for Alexis’ mommy. It’s also the perfect choice if she wants to pursue a career in athletics. The headlines would basically write themselves if she competed in the Olympics in the future, let alone if she ended up winning a medal.

The cute and funny story is that the initials of the little girl’s name refer to the Australian Open, the tennis tournament, which Serena won this year.

